|
|
Dorothy A. Lally 1924 - 2019
JAMESVILLE - Dorothy A. Lally, 94, of Jamesville, NY, formerly of New Hartford and Old Forge, passed away on April 27, 2019 peacefully at home with her loving family and caregivers by her side.
Dorothy was born in Marcy, NY on October 11, 1924, the daughter of the late Welcome and Rena Perry Smith. She was a graduate of Sauquoit Valley High School in 1942 and went on to work at a photography studio in Utica, NY. In 1946, she married John (Jack) W. Lally at St. Mary's Church in Clinton, NY and they had six daughters. Dorothy devoted her life to her family and her world revolved around them.
Dorothy and her husband loved to travel, including many winters in Florida, where the family loved to visit. Their favorite place to be was in the Adirondacks, where the family enjoyed many summers together. Over the years she enjoyed many hobbies including needlepoint, tennis, quilting, gardening and investment club among others.
Dorothy will be greatly missed by her five daughters, Bonnie Lally Wigfield (Richard), Palm Coast, FL, Mary L. Hickey (Kevin), Palm Coast, FL, Patricia Lally Cahan (Paul), Cortlandt Manor, NY, Jean Gilroy (Greg), Manlius, NY and Lisa Lally Flack (John), Delmar, NY. Dorothy was predeceased by her husband, Jack, in 2007; her daughter, Diane Uvanni, in 2001; and her three brothers and five sisters. She leaves behind nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren (with two on the way); and several nieces and nephews. She has blessed us in her life and departure with the gift of each other…she will live on in our hearts and memories, in our laughter and through our tears, and through the grandchildren whom she loved so dearly… they are the threads that will continue to weave their love in this ever growing tapestry of which there is truly no beginning or no end. We will always be her family and will one day be reunited again.
We thank her wonderful caregivers, who lovingly cared for her over the last years of her life. We are forever grateful for Moira, Vicki, Karen, Olga and Julia, who treated her with the greatest dignity, respect and love. We are thankful for the loving visits from Father Yeazel, who brought her comfort beyond words during this difficult time.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Bernard's Church, 199 Stafford Avenue, Waterville, NY on May 2, 2019 at 1 p.m. Calling hours will be preceding the Mass from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 210 E. Main St., Waterville, NY. A later spring interment will be in St. Bernard's Cemetery.
Contributions, in her memory, can be made to Hospice of Central New York, 990 7th North St., Liverpool, NY 13088-6148.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online, go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019