Dorothy Ann Brennan 1940 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - Dorothy (Ann) Brennan, 79, passed away from complications of Covid-19 on May 29, 2020 at St Lukes Healthcare.
She was born on July 29, 1940, daughter of the late Grant and Emilina Tuttle. She received her education at Sauquoit Valley Central School. She married after graduating school and had 3 children.
Ann had many jobs throughout her life, but her main love was her family.
Ann is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Jeffrey and Diane Bartlett and Mark and Janet Bartlett; and her daughter and son-in-law, Sherri and William Vetter; her grandchildren, Nichole and Amanda Moon and Stephen, Kevin and Carli Bartlett; her great-grandchildren, Levi and Colton Bartlett; her sister-in-law, Ruth Tuttle; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, Milton Tuttle and Robert Tuttle; and her sisters, Elizabeth McAllister and Marilyn Bartlett.
Unfortunately due to Covid restrictions there will be no calling hours. A private memorial will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Waterville Volunteer Fire Company, 222 Main St. Waterville, NY 13480 or the Senior Network -https://mvhealthsystem.org/snh.
Online condolences may be left at www.smith-funeralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 30 to May 31, 2020.