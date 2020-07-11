Dorothy A."Toni" Butera 1935 - 2020
COLD BROOK - Dorothy A."Toni" Butera, 84, of Main Street, passed away peacefully at her home on July 7, 2020.
Mrs. Butera was born on October 16, 1935, in Utica, a daughter of the late Herbert and Dorothy (Loiselle) Sebastian. She graduated from St. Ann's School, Fulton and was first married to Robert G. Newman. Following several years of employment at General Electric, she decided to pursue a career in nursing. She achieved her LPN certification though BOCES and worked at Folts Home for several years. Her last years of employment as a nurse was with the family practice of Dr. Michael DeJesus in Poland, from where she retired. Toni was united in marriage with Juan "John" Butera on November 23, 1991, who preceded her death on January 5, 2015.
She was always proud of her East Utica heritage and was a parishioner of St. Anthony and St. Agnes Church for many years. Toni was also a member of Adirondack Unit #1118 American Legion Auxiliary, Cold Brook. As a talented artist, she enjoyed sharing her drawings and paintings with family and friends. She was also fond of playing her guitar and singing for others. Among favorite memories were fishing trips to Black Lake and family pitch games.
Survivors include her three children, Robert Newman, of the home address, Deborah Moran (Chuck Goff), of West Winfield and Paul (Tammy) Newman, of Cold Brook; two grandchildren, Sara Moran, of West Winfield and Kody Newman (Brooke Davis), of Mohawk; one great-grandson, Weston Newman; one step-grandson, Austin; one sister, Gloria Gonyea, of Cold Brook; three brothers, Donald Sebastian, of Newport, Chris (Roni) Sebastian, of Utica and Douglas Sebastian, of Rome; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by two brothers, Herbert and David Sebastian; and an infant sister, Sharon.
A Graveside Service will take place at Poland Cemetery, Main Street, Poland, on Thursday, July 16th at 1:30 p.m. In accordance with Toni's wishes there are no public calling hours.
Arrangements are entrusted to Autenrith Funeral Home, Newport.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to St. Anthony and St. Agnes Church, 422 Tilden Avenue, Utica, NY 13501.
Online tributes at www.autenrithfuneral.com
.