Dorothy B. Entwistle 1932 - 2019

FRANKFORT - Dorothy B. Entwistle, age 86, a lifelong Frankfort resident, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, April 20, 2019 at the Foltsbrook Center in Herkimer.

Born in West Frankfort on April 22, 1932, Dorothy was the daughter of the late John and Elizabeth (Gurney) Homer. She was raised and educated locally and was a graduate of Proctor High School. On October 17, 1953, Dorothy was joined in holy matrimony with Dennis Entwistle and together they shared fifteen years of marriage until the untimely passing of Dennis in 1968. From their marriage came the blessings of their seven children.

Dorothy worked at Utica Mutual and Hamilton Digital in Utica. She raised seven children and watched her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow and flourish. She was a member of the Ilion Knights of Columbus Ladies' Auxiliary and a parishioner of Our Lady Queen of Apostles Church.

Survivors include her children, Linda and C.A. Norton, of Nebraska, Christine and Leonard Hapanowicz, of Utica, Dennis and Janis Entwistle, of Florida, Sally and Frank Salewski, of South Carolina, Timothy Entwistle, of Frankfort, Marie and Kenneth Wlock, of Frankfort and Michael and Toni Entwistle, of Frankfort; her grandchildren, Christopher Norton, Scott Norton, Melissa Stemmer, Matthew Bono, Jessica Vadasz, Andrew Entwistle, Jennifer Pelosi, Schuyler Salewski, Nicholas Wlock, Benjamin Wlock and Brandon Entwistle; and her great-grandchildren. She also leaves her sister, Mary Jane Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was also blessed with her extended family, including her sisters-in-law, Alma Entwistle, Rita Entwistle and Evelyn Entwistle.

Besides her husband, Dennis and her parents, Dorothy was predeceased by her twin brother, John Homer.

Friends and relatives are invited to attend Dorothy's calling hours on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the Enea & Ciaccia Family Funeral Home, 4309 Acme Road, Town of Frankfort, Ilion, NY (315) 894-8000. Dorothy's funeral service will commence on Thursday morning, April 25, 2019 at 9:45 AM at the funeral home and at 10:30 AM at Our Lady Queen of Apostles Church in Frankfort, where her Mass of Christian Burial will be offered by Rev. Paul Catena, Pastor. Procession will follow to Mt. Olivet Cemetery where Dorothy will be laid to rest with her husband.

For those wishing to do so, please consider memorial contributions to the , CNY Chapter, 441 West Kirkpatrick Street, Syracuse, NY 13204 or to the Herkimer County Humane Society, PO Box 73, Mohawk, NY 13407. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Dorothy's final wishes were prearranged and entrusted to Harry and Kevin Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia, Funeral Directors.

Online notes of sympathy may be left at www.eneafamily.com. Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019