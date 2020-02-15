|
Dorothy C. Pratt 1923 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD – Dorothy "Dottie" C. Pratt, 97, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at the Presbyterian Home.
She was born in Utica on January 31, 1923, the daughter of James S. and Clara D. (Booth) Conway. Dottie was a graduate of New Hartford Central School and Katherine Gibbs School, Boston, MA. On July 31, 1943, she married Frank G. Pratt in Trinity Episcopal Church, Utica. The shared a blessed union of 55 years prior to his passing on September 9, 1998.
Dottie worked alongside Frank in his office and managed their real estate properties. Together they enjoyed outdoor activities including skiing, horseback riding, swimming and hiking. They traveled extensively around the world and later she enjoyed many memorable trips with her daughter-in-law, Jan. An avid reader, she also loved to play bridge and cook. Dottie was a Rape Crisis volunteer at the YWCA.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Frank G. (Suzanne) Pratt, Jr., Katherine (Terry) Hawkridge, Charles S. Pratt and Lesley T. (Sally Sterago) Pratt; nine grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Jan Pratt; and a sister-in-law, Frances G. Conway. She was predeceased by her sons, James and Gregory; and her brother, Robert Conway.
Dottie's family would like to thank the Maple Unit of The Presbyterian Home and the Presbyterian Residential Community for their care and compassion shown.
In keeping with Dorothy's wishes, there will be no public visitation or funeral services. Private inurnment will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Dorothy's name may be made to the New Hartford Public Library.
Arrangements are under the direction of Surridge & Roberts Funeral Home, 470 French Rd., Utica.
Messages of sympathy at www.surridgeandroberts.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020