Dorothy Einsiedel Deimel 1937 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - Dorothy Einsiedel Deimel, 81, of New Hartford, died on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at her home, with her family by her side.
Dotty grew up on a dairy farm near Schenectady. She was a graduate of Geneseo College and Columbia University with degrees in library science and elementary education. As librarian, she served the Richfield Springs and Whitesboro school systems.
In 1970, Dotty married Erwin Oskar Deimel, who brought into the marriage his daughters, Andrea, Marguerite and Kristina, and grandsons, Bligh and Forrest, forming a close and loving family. Erwin and Dotty together operated Oskar's Picture Framing in New Hartford for forty years.
For the last two years, Dotty and Erwin have lived with the Community at Sunset Wood, whose management and community members have been wonderfully supportive during Dotty's illness.
In response to Dotty's wishes, there will be neither calling hours nor a memorial service. Natural burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are with the Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Hospice, 4277 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford, NY 13413. The superb care furnished by Hospice in Dotty's last days is greatly appreciated.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2019