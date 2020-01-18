|
Dorothy (Szalkowski) Evolo 1938 - 2020
WHITESBORO - Dorothy F. Evolo, 81, a gracious and loving woman, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 16, 2020, with her family by her side, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Dorothy was born in Utica, on March 23, 1938, a daughter of the late Anthony and Helen (Price) Szalkowski. She was educated in local schools and a graduate of Utica Free Academy. On June 12, 1965, she was united in marriage to Michael S. Evolo and the couple shared a loving union of over 54 years. Dorothy was a devoted employee at St. Elizabeth Medical Center and Adirondack Community Physicians for 48 years before retiring in 2006. Dorothy's favorite pastimes included spending time with family, baking, knitting, gardening and traveling to various casinos around the country with her husband, Michael.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Michael, of Whitesboro; her four cherished children, son and daughter-in-law, Michael, Jr. and wife, Melissa Hobika Evolo, of Whitesboro; three daughters and two sons-in-law, Gina Evolo, of Garner, NC, Dr. Mary Ellen Evolo and husband, Dr. Milton Hsu, of Manhattan and Dr. Christina Langdon and husband, Robert Langdon, Esq., of Palo Alto, CA; grandchildren, Alexandria and Victoria Evolo, Hudson Evolo, Jesper, Mason and Lucas Hsu, Teague, Dillon and Killian Langdon; one brother, Anthony (Mary) Szalkowsi; two sisters-in-law, Dolores Pinto and Doris Szalkowski; one brother-in-law, James Howard; and also many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, William Szalkowski; and her sister, Barbara Howard; as well as her mother-in-law, Edith Evolo; father-in-law, Sam Evolo; sister-in-law, Rosemary Evolo; and brother-in-law, Donald Pinto.
The family wishes to thank the staff of the Gordon Unit at the Katherine Luther Residential Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center and the Oncology Unit at Faxton St. Luke's Healthcare for their exceptional care and compassion. They also wish to acknowledge the physicians who took part in Dorothy's journey, including Dr. Joseph Ruggiero and respective staff at New York Presbyterian Weill Cornell, and Dr. Sam Benjamin and respective staff at Upstate Cancer Center at Oneida Healthcare.
In honor of Dorothy, a mass will be held on Thursday, at 9:30 a.m., at St. Paul's Church in Whitesboro with entombment in Resurrection Chapel Mausoleum at Holy Trinity Cemetery. In keeping with Dorothy's wishes, the family will greet relatives and friends at the end of mass.
In lieu of floral offerings, please consider donations in Dorothy's name to Katherine Luther RHC and RC and designate Rehab Center in your check memo.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020