|
|
Dorothy Felicia Soltysiak 1937 - 2020
ROME - Dorothy Felicia Soltysiak, 82, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, left us on Thursday, April 16, 2020 after a long illness.
She was born on July 1, 1937, in Providence, RI, a daughter of the late Frank and Alice Siok. Dorothy spent her childhood in Providence, where she married the late Lt. Col. Wallace Soltysiak. Dorothy and Wallace traveled the world with the Air Force and raised four daughters, Lorrie, Tammy, Jodi and Heidi.
She was a member of Transfiguration Church and choir, Rome Twigs, loved to travel to the oceans of Rhode Island with her children and she even learned to play the steel drums. Dorothy loved her dogs and was never without a pet, be it a dog, cat, parakeet or fish. She was an avid bird watcher who enjoyed spring, when the birds returned to her feeders. Dorothy's guiding light was her cat, Kee Kee. Dorothy loved life, she loved to interact with others, but most of all, enjoyed visits and phone calls from her daughters and friends.
She is survived by her cherished daughters, Lorrie (David) Seoane, Seattle, WA and their children, Nicholas (Megan) Seoane, Alicia (Jason) Dewey and their children, Audrina Bell and Gavin Dewey, Tammy Jones and husband, Timothy Lovett, Rome, their children, Joshua and Daniel Jones, Jodi Soltysiak, Basalt, CO and Heidi, of Clinton and her children, Patrick, Kevin and Ciara.
Our Mother loved to laugh and always had a smile. All of her children's friends loved to visit Dorothy at her house. A small remembrance from Dorothy, "Always find a reason to laugh. It may not add years to your life but will surely add life to your years." She will be greatly missed.
Funeral services are private and there are no calling hours. There will be a Celebration of Life later this year.
Arrangements by Strong-Burns & Sprock Funeral Home, 7751 Merrick Road, Rome.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020