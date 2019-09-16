Home

Dorothy Fiore

Dorothy Fiore Obituary
Dorothy Fiore 1934 - 2019
UTICA - Dorothy Fiore, 85, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at her home.
She was born on August 7, 1934, in Utica, the daughter of Chester and Sadie Pawelec. Dorothy attended Utica Schools. On February 20, 1954, she married Alfred Fiore.
Dorothy is survived by her daughters, JoAnn Sheerin and Barbara (Mel) Allen, Whitesboro; grandchildren, John and Lisa Sheerin, Frank, Michael (Rachel) and Christopher (Nicole) Allen; great-granddaughter, Alivia; brothers, Edward and Chester Pawelec (Diane Pacilio); sister, Betty Best; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Alfred; son-in-law, Michael Sheerin; sister and brother-in-law, Irene and John Holdridge; and brother-in-law, Richard Best.
Family and friends are invited and may call on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica. Funeral services will be on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in St. Stanislaus Bishop & Martyr Cemetery.
The Fiore family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc., for the care and compassion shown to Dorothy during her illness.
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019
