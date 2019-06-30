|
Dorothy H. LaBarbera 1937 - 2019
FRANKFORT - Mrs. Dorothy H. (Yaletchko) LaBarbera, age 81, went home to the Lord when she passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at MVHS at St. Elizabeth Medical Center with her loving family by her side.
Born in Utica on July 24, 1937, Dorothy was the daughter of the late Joseph and Helen (Bielawa) Yaletchko. She was a graduate of Utica Free Academy/Class of 1956. In August of 1960 she married Salvatore "Sal" LaBarbera with whom she shared 59 years. Dorothy's health battles were fought in partnership with her devoted husband. His unending loyalty, love, and support carried her day after day. Her love for him and all he gave in their life together will go on forever.
Dorothy worked at Commercial Travelers for eight years in the Clerical Department. She later volunteered much of her time to the former West Frankfort Elementary School in numerous capacities, most memorably as the bowling instructor. She then took a position as a school cook where she loved being with the kids and especially her beloved grandchildren. She was an avid cook and enjoyed preparing meals for family and friends whenever she could. Her interests included a variety of sports, especially running, bowling, and golfing.
Volunteering was near and dear to her heart, and she was always giving back to the community. For years, she worked the Boilermaker, and you could remember seeing her at the finish-line water station. While she was an active member of the former St. Theresa Church, Dottie's hospitality was seen in the After-Mass Coffee fellowship and also helped maintain the upkeep of the Parish. She was an active board member of the Women's 600 Bowling Club and a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles/Aerie #97, and the New Hartford American Legion Post #1376.
In looking back on her life, Dottie's greatest gifts were her children who brought her so much joy, and her grandchildren who blessed her later years. She also rejoiced in a companionship of her beloved German Shepherd, Jeter.
Dottie is survived by her husband, Sal; her daughter, Christine M. LaBarbera and her partner David Banas; son and daughter-in-law, Salvatore Jr. and Emily LaBarbera; grandchildren, Cassidy Banas, John Banas, Hannah Banas; Kyle LaBarbera, Kylie Syers, and Salvatore LaBarbera III; her sister, Luba Yaletchko, and her brother, Joseph Yaletchko. She also leaves her nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, in-laws, Joseph and Marilyn LaBarbera, and Frank and Lucille LaBarbera. She was predeceased by her brother, Nicholas Yaletchko; and her sister and brother-in-law, Marie A. and Jim Murray.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to the members of The Fraternal Order of the Eagles for the support they gave to Dottie, and her beloved friends for all they did. The love from all will never be forgotten. Special thanks are extended to the staff at MVHS at St. Elizabeth Medical Center Intensive Care Unit for the unwavering love and support they provided to Dorothy and her family during her final days. She passed gently and respectfully; and Fr. Buehler for his spiritual prayers and solace.
Visitation will be held Tuesday from 4:00-7:00 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc., 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Dottie's name may be made to the Fraternal Order of Eagles/Aerie #97; envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Dorothy's funeral service and Celebration of Life will commence on Wednesday morning at 9:00 from the funeral home and at 10:00 at Historic Old St. John's Church where her Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Committal prayers and Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 30 to July 1, 2019