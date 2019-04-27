|
Dorothy Kukowski 1927 - 2019
UTICA - Dorothy "Chuchi Dottie" Kukowski, 91, passed away surrounded by the love of her family on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at the Sitrin Health Care Center.
Dorothy was born in Bayonne, NJ, on April 28, 1927, a daughter of the late Frank and Rose (Majowski) Kukowski. She was raised and educated in Utica and a graduate of TR Proctor High School. Dorothy later attended the Utica School of Commerce. She was employed as a secretary at General Electric for over 31 years.
Always lovingly referred to as Chuchi Dottie, she, along with Chuchi Florence, were rarely seen apart. Together they based their life around their family, always thinking of everyone else before themselves. Chuchi also had a great sense of humor and was always a joy to be around. She was the family historian, with camera in hand, at every event. She will always be remembered for her chocolate chip cookies and her crocheted treasures; sweaters, hats, scarves and rabbits.
Chuchi will be very deeply missed by her beloved sister, Florence Kukowski. Also surviving are many beloved nieces, nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews, especially acknowledging her Godchild and his wife, Michael and Darlene Burline, Carol Ambrose, Frances Getti, Peter and Donna Brutto, Lauren and Joseph Tinker and Steven and Denise Burline. She was predeceased by her five brothers, John, Henry, Ziggy, Chester and Edward Kukowski; and five sisters, Mae Warsh, Irene Brutto, Helen Wierzbicki , Clara Burline and Jean Zajac.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, at 11 a.m., at St. Mark's Church in North Utica. The family will receive visitors following Mass. Private entombment will be in Resurrection Chapel Mausoleum.
The family would like to offer their gratitude to Dr. Pylman and the staff at Sitrin Rehab Second Floor, for their care and compassion for Dorothy during her stay.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019