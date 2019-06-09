|
Dorothy (Dottie) Lucille Sullivan 1930 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - Dorothy (Dottie) Lucille Sullivan, 89, passed away on June 4, 2019, at the Sitrin Health Care Center, New Hartford, NY.
Born in Rochester on January 15, 1930, she was the daughter of Walter and Edith (Crosland) Auburn. She graduated from West High in Rochester and attended Brockport State University, earning a BS in Education. On June 25, 1956, she married John Lawrence Sullivan at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Utica. She taught in the Elementary schools in the Penn Yan, Utica and Holland Patent School Systems, retiring after a 32 year career.
After retirement, she remained very active in social and volunteer activities, including St. Luke's Hospital, where she did the mail route for 15 years, and volunteering at the annual Boilermaker road race. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and the American Volkssport Association, where she participated in several Volksmarches around the Northeast region.
Dottie enjoyed sewing/quilting with her special friends, gardening, baseball, reading and hiking in the Adirondacks. She climbed Bald Mt. annually up to the age of 76, and she earned an award for completing the "Adirondack Challenge". She was a Red Sox fan and visited many stadiums in her travels, her first being Fenway at age 21. She traveled to many destinations across the United States and abroad, her favorite being Australia.
She was predeceased by her husband of 43 years, John; two brothers, Robert and Harold; brother-in-law, George; sister-in-law, Hetty; and many special friends.
She is survived by her seven children, Pat (Judi) Sullivan, Anne (Dan) Purpura, Ken Sullivan, Ellen (James) Kennedy, Margaret (John) Farrell, Katy Sullivan-White and Carol (Robert) Sleamaker; 12 grandchildren, Teresa, Kristi, Michele, Alexandria, Briana, Hannah, Ryan, Andy, Erin, Mary Kate, Julia and Kellen; her sister, Winifred (South Carolina); several nieces and nephews; and several special friends who shared her love of sewing, quilting and traveling.
She was an inspiration to family and friends, incorporating the "Do it Anyway" philosophy of Mother Teresa into her daily life. She instilled the love of reading, nature, gardening and crafts in her children and grandchildren, and actively participated in the lives and activities of her grandchildren. She will live on in our hearts, and her love and influence on our lives will be remembered forever.
Family and friends are invited to attend Dorothy's Memorial Service which will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Paul's Church, Whitesboro.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Stevens-Swan Humane Society.
Arrangements are by the Heintz Funeral Service, Inc.
Online messages of sympathy may be made at Heintzfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 9 to June 10, 2019