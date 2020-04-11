|
Dorothy M. Emery
CLARENCE - Dorothy M. (nee Pellow) Emery, of Clarence and formerly of New York Mills, NY, entered into rest on April 3, 2020 at the age of 94.
Beloved wife of 72 years of Harry Emery; devoted mother of David (late Ann) Emery and Mark (JoAnne) Emery; cherished grandmother of Timothy, Holly, Patrick and Claire; great-grandmother of Madelyn, Katelyn, Charlie and Noelle; loving daughter of the late Robert and Nellie Pellow; dear sister of the late Nina Gruchy; also survived by many nieces and nephews.
No prior visitation. Private service. A Celebration of Dorothy's Life will be held at a later date.
Dorothy's family would like to send the most sincere thank you to the staff at Bristol Village and Father Baker Manner for all of their kind and compassionate care.
Arrangements by Lombardo Funeral Home (Southtowns Chapel).
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020