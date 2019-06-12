|
|
Dorothy M. (Martello) Julian 1931 - 2019
FRANKFORT - Mrs. Dorothy M. (Martello) Julian, age 87, went to join those who awaited her on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Sitrin Health Care Center with her loving family by her side.
Born in Utica on November 13, 1931, Dorothy was the daughter of the late Anthony and Rita (Locorotundo) Martello. Raised and educated locally, she was a graduate of T.R. Proctor High School. On September 6, 1952 she married Guy Joseph "Frank" Julian with whom she shared 57 years prior to his passing on August 4, 2010.
During her working years, Dorothy was employed by the Utica City Court for 25 years as the Traffic Court Clerk.
A loving wife and mother, she was dedicated to her family and her home. Dorothy had a sacred devotion to the Blessed Mother and a reverence for Sts. Cosmos and Damian.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Janine M. Julian and her partner Susan Filippone. She held close to her heart the memory of her son John Joseph Julian who passed away on September 10, 1989. She also leaves her cherished sister and brother-in-law, Lena and Rocco Cucharale; her many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, in-laws, Anne Baran, and Joyce Julian Byers; and her childhood friend, Lucille Maneen. She was predeceased by her sister and brother-in-law, Carmela and Anthony Paulino Sr.; nephews Anthony Paulino Jr., and Walter F. Krecidlo, Jr.; and her in-laws, Dorothy Moser, Henry Baran, and Wayne Byers.
The family extends heartfelt thanks to the staff of the Chestnut Household for their kindness. The last seven months were an amazing experience; each staff member was so compassionate and empathetic. Her last day was made most comfortable by these wonderful people. Their kindness will never be forgotten.
Visitation will be held on Friday (tomorrow) from 4-6 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Dorothy's funeral service and Celebration of Life which will commence on Saturday at 1:00 at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes where her Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Memorial contributions may be considered to the Sitrin Health Care Center online at https://www.sitrin.com/ways-to-give/; envelopes will also be available at the funeral home. Entombment will take place in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum at the convenience of the family.
Online tributes at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 12 to June 13, 2019