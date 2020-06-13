Dorothy M. Kilbourn 1926 - 2020
CLAYVILLE - Dorothy M. Kilbourn, 94, passed away peacefully at her home with her family at her side on June 10, 2020.
She was born in Utica on May 24, 1926, to the late Nathaniel and Alma Shepard Tompkins. Dorothy was a graduate of Sauquoit Schools and furthered her education at the Utica School of Commerce.
Her first marriage was to the late Charles Strong and was later married to the late Dr. Bernard Kilbourn.
In addition to raising her family, Dorothy also worked for GLF, Washington Mills and later, for many years, as the manager for Colozzi's Party Card Shop in the New Hartford Shopping Center.
She worshiped at Faith in Christ Fellowship Church, Chadwicks and spent many enjoyable hours in her garden and crafting.
Dorothy was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will forever remain in the hearts of those she leaves behind: her daughter and son-in-law, Charlene D. and Lawrence Hazzard; her sons, Charles Strong and Bruce and Maryann Kilbourn; her daughter, Laura Misiano; her grandchildren, Jeffrey, Jillian, Jody, Janna, Mike, Sarah, Lisa, Michael, Nathaniel, Louis, Nicholas and Matthew; as well as many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her infant daughter, Kay Frances; her sister, Nancy Fehr; and her brothers, Arthur and Bill Tompkins.
Dorothy loved nothing more than spending time with her family whether in Old Forge, NY or playing cards and games at home. Her quick and amazing sense of humor always made her the life of any get together.
In addition to her love of gardening and bird watching, she never met a craft, sewing or knitting project she didn't love and master.
She truly ingrained the love and importance of family in all who had the honor of knowing her and while leaving us a lifetime of wonderful memories to treasure, her daily presence will be truly missed.
Dorothy's services will be private at the convenience of the family under the direction of the Smith Funeral Home, 3022 Oneida St., Sauquoit. Interment will be in Sauquoit Valley Cemetery.
To view Dorothy's online memorial, please go to www.smith-funeralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.