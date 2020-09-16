Dorothy M. Peppenelli 1945 - 2020
UTICA - Dorothy M. Peppenelli, age 74, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020 with those she loved most in her heart.
Born in Utica on October 16, 1945, Dorothy was the daughter of the late James A. and Antoinette (DeFazio) Peppenelli. She was a graduate of T.R. Proctor High School.
Dorothy loved working as a waitress at the legendary Tiki Toi Restaurant where she developed a warm rapport with the patrons. She was also employed at the Masonic Home as a kitchen assistant. A fun-loving character and conversationalist, Dorothy enjoyed good times, and even though she was the target of many jokes, she took them in stride because she was a real sport! She often sang "Happy Birthday" to friends and family, sometimes out of key, but it was always received with appreciation. She loved line dancing to country music at the Mayfair Restaurant and Dance Hall and S Kickers Saloon & Steakhouse, especially to ballads like Achy, Breaky Heart by Billy Ray Cyrus. Black Velvet was her drink of choice, Super Ball Keno was her game, and the Casino was very much a home for her and a place to unwind and try her luck at the slots. Dorothy and her twin sister Donna were always together ~ mind, body, and soul, frequently sharing the fairways at Valley View. They shared a unique connection and were the best of friends… even though they wouldn't admit it. Dorothy loved baking cookies for all, during the Christmas and Easter holiday seasons. Most notably, she was an honorable and remarkable godmother to many nieces and nephews.
Dorothy is survived by her twin sister and life partner with whom she shared a home, Donna Peppenelli; a goddaughter, Margo Pascerelli; many nieces and nephews, with special mention of Anthony Peppenelli, who took his aunts from the cold winters of Utica to his home in Florida, which they truly enjoyed; great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and longtime friends, Mary Ann (golf partner), Nicolette, Tracy Jones, and Theresa Carlone. She loved her dogs and the companionship and genuine love they gave her through the years, which was immeasurable. She was predeceased by her siblings and their spouses, John "Big John" and Ilse Peppenelli, Philip and Jean Marie Peppenelli, James "Mousie" and Mary Peppenelli, Anthony "Satch" and Sandra Peppenelli, Marie and John J. Greco Sr., Joseph and Sharon Peppenelli, and Delores Ann Peppenelli. She was also predeceased by her nieces and nephews; Phyllis Ann, Shannon Lynn, Phillip, and David Peppenelli; James Greco, Sr.
The family extends their gratitude to the personnel of The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Utica who appreciated Dorothy's good humor, from the front door to all those who looked after her well-being. They were compassionate and caring, and Donna and the family wish to thank them all for their love and friendship.
Visitation will be held Saturday afternoon from 1:00-2:00 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc., 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave. Dorothy's funeral service and Celebration of Life which will commence at 2:00 pm at the funeral home immediately upon conclusion of visitation. Due to the current restrictions, we will be operating at a limited occupancy. We ask for your patience as we try to accommodate those coming to support the Peppenelli family. Face masks must be worn and contact tracing will be implemented. Interment will take place in St. Agnes Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
