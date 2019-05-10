|
|
Dorothy M. "English" Rasbach 1923 - 2019
CHADWICKS - Dorothy M. Rasbach, 96, of Chadwicks, passed away, peacefully surrounded by the love of her family, on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Faxton St. Luke's Health Care.
She was born on February 5, 1923 in Chadwicks, NY, a daughter of the late Arthur and Christina (Drezler) English. She attended local schools. On June 14, 1947, she was united in marriage to Robert Rasbach, a blessed union of 42 years; Mr. Rasbach passed away in 1989.
She was employed with the Standard Silk Mill, in Chadwicks, for many years prior to her retirement.
She was a member of St. Patrick's St. Anthony's Parish, in Chadwicks; she was the oldest member of the Willowvale Volunteer Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who cherished the time that she spent with her family. At one time, she was an avid CB radio operator.
She is survived by her children: a daughter, Linda Kies, of Clinton; a son, Robert Rasbach and his wife, Deborah, of Rome; and three grandchildren, Christopher Kies, Ashley Rasbach and Aaron and Coral Rasbach. She also leaves a goddaughter, Sheila Scholl, whom the family wishes to sincerely thank for all of the love and care she gave to their mother. She leaves several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by a son-in-law, Richard Kies, in 2008; and a sister, Esther English Pronto.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday (today) at 10:00 AM at St. Patrick's St. Anthony's Catholic Church, in Chadwicks, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Rev. Arthur Krawczenko. Interment will be private in the Sauquoit Valley Cemetery. There are no public calling hours. The family will receive visitors at the conclusion of the Funeral Mass.
Arrangements are with the Smith Funeral Home, 3022 Oneida St., Sauquoit.
In lieu of flowers, please consider in her memory. Envelopes will be available at the Funeral Mass.
For online expressions of sympathy, please go to www.smith-funeralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 10 to May 11, 2019