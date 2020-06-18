Dorothy M. Spriggs
1930 - 2020
NEW YORK MILLS - Dorothy M. Spriggs, of New York Mills, died on June 17, 2020, two days before her 90th birthday, at the Masonic Care Community.
She was born on June 20, 1930, in New York Mills, the only child of Dora and DeWitt Acker and graduated from New York Mills Schools. She married Harvey R. Spriggs on September 3, 1949.
Dorothy worked at the New York Mills School for over 25 years.
She lived her entire life in the village of New York Mills, 68 years on the same street.
She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, New Hartford.
She is survived by her daughters and son-in-law, Donna Spriggs, of Utica and Deborah and David Maciewicz, of Barneveld, her grandson, Benjamin (Paige) Maciewicz; and a great-granddaughter, Brinkley Schuyler. She was predeceased by her husband, Harvey, in 2001. She mourned the death of her beloved grandson, David, every day since his passing in 2017.
Due to current health restrictions, funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Glenside Cemetery, New York Mills. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothy's name may be made to the New York Mills Historical Society, PO Box 151, New York Mills, NY 13417.
Online messages of sympathy may be left at www.fwefh.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, New Hartford.



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
