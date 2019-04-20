|
Dorothy M. (Nole) Viti 1927 - 2019
SUMMERFIELD, FLORIDA – The family of Mrs. Dorothy M. (Nole) Viti, age 92, are heartbroken to announce her passing in her home on April 11, 2019.
Dorothy was born in Utica, daughter of the late Rocco and Mary (Obernesser) Nole on March 13, 1927. She was predeceased by her sister Josephine Famolaro, who she loved dearly. A graduate of TR Proctor High School/Class of 1945, Dottie was a true post WWII bride. She married the late Victor A. Viti on October 13, 1945 in St. Agnes Church, celebrating 68 years of marriage at the time of Victor's passing in January of 2013.
Dottie showed a deep devotion to her family, and was known for her beauty, humor, and love for her children, Barbara A. Reardon, Dorothy M. "Dottie" Viti, Robert V. Viti and her daughter-in-law Etta, Victor A. Viti, Jr. and her daughter-in-law Barbara. She held close to her heart the memory of her late son-in-law, David Yacobelli. In addition, Dottie was the proud grandmother of Dana Yacobelli, David and Therese Yacobelli, and Natasha Viti; as well as great-grandmother to Morgan, Marissa, and Evan McMahon, and Nicoli Yacobelli. In addition to her immediate family, Dottie held dear her in-laws, Carmella (Viti) Rosato, and Carmen Famolaro; as well as members of the Nole and Viti families who preceded her. Her nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews were very close to her heart. Among her fondest memories were the many years of monthly Cousins Club get togethers, where food and laughter were always on the menu.
Dottie worked for Oneida National Bank for many years before moving to Florida with Victor after the Blizzard of 1978. She continued her career, employed by The Bank of Coral Springs until her retirement in 1987.
Her family commemorated her life as each of her children had spent precious time with her in recent visits. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Dorothy's funeral service and Celebration of Life which will commence on Wednesday morning at 11:00 at St. Anthony and St. Agnes Church where her Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. The family will receive visitors at the conclusion of the Mass. She will be reunited with Dad as she is placed with him in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.
"She may have been only one person in this big world, but to her children she was our whole world."
-This tribute to Dottie's life was lovingly composed by her family.
Online tributes at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019