Dorothy Mae Levy
BALDWINSVILLE - Dorothy Mae Levy, 95, formerly of Utica and North Babylon, NY, passed away on February 26, 2020, surrounded with the love of her family and friends in Baldwinsville.
Dorothy moved to Utica in 1971, where she was employed by Slocum Dickson Medical Group and Special Metals Corp., where she retired after 25 years as Plant Nurse.
Dorothy was predeceased by her husband, Edwin C. Levy, Sr.; son, James Robert Levy; and two grandsons, Christopher Robin Levy and Edwin Levy Ortiz. Surviving are her children, Edwin (Chuck) C. Levy, Jr. and wife, Eileen, Susan A. Levy, William J. Levy and Karyl E. (Levy) Carter and husband, Fred. Always "Grandma Dorothy", she has 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren who will miss her forever giving love and smiles.
Dorothy will be buried with the love of her life, Edwin, in Pinelawn National Cemetery, Long Island.
Dotty will forever remain in our hearts and in lieu of flowers, we ask that you take that moment to express to your family and friends how special they are to you.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020