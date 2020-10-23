Dorothy Modliszewski
LAKE PLACID - Mrs. Dorothy Modliszewski, 95, passed away on October 21, 2020 at Elderwood Nursing Home, Lake Placid, with her children as close to her as they could be because of Covid 19.
She was born in Utica, NY, to the late Edward Sears and the late Gladys Waldron Sears. She graduated from Our Lady of Lourdes Grammar School, Utica Catholic Academy, Utica Comptometer School and attended Mohawk Valley Community College.
She was a past member and volunteer of Our Lady of Lourdes Woman's Club, Utica Catholic Academy Mother's Club, Notre Dame Booster's Club, Christian Women's Club and Board Member, Business Republican Women's Club of Utica, serving as Vice President, Secretary and Program Chair, St. Elizabeth's Hospital Guild, 100 Thousand Club, Thursday Bridge Club, Crestwood Golf Club and Twin Ponds Golf Club, Sauquoit Valley Garden Club, Home Development Committee at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Volunteer at the Neighborhood center, volunteer at Evelyn House, Republican Committeewoman Town of Whitestown.
She was a Sales Representative for Brown Brothers Covering, Madison and Onondaga Counties, for many years. In 1966, she went to work for Oneida County, a part time job in the County Clerk's office that was to last five months, but turned into 22 years. She retired from Central Services as Administrative Assistant to the Director in the Oneida County Office Building.
She was an avid gardener, had vegetable and flower gardens, well into her 80's and played in the same Bridge Club on Thursdays for over 30 years.
She spent her childhood summers in Woodgate, NY, with her grandmother, whom she adored and in turn, took all of her children to Woodgate during their summer vacations.
On April 30, 1947, she married the love of her life and high school sweetheart, Richard Modliszewski; they had 57 wonderful years and built their dream house together. He passed away on April 28th, 2004.
For 30 years, she helped her brother, William Sears, with his campaigns and fundraisers for NY State Assembly and State Senator.
She loved children - hers, yours and everyone else's.
She leaves behind her two sons, Robert M. Modliszewski and Richard (Donna) Modliszewski; daughters, June (Allen) Belmont and Cheley Witte; eleven grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren, whom she adored and will always miss her.
She was predeceased by her parents; grandmother; brothers, Senator William Sears and Richard Sears (Hazel); her son-in-law, William Witte; and many dear friends.
We would like to extend our gratitude to the nurses and staff at Elderwood Nursing Home, especially mentioning the activities staff: she loved her Bingo. We would like to extend our gratitude also to Sister Denise for her care and compassion to our mother.
"Who ran to help me when I fell, and would some pretty story tell, or kiss the place to make it well, my mother".
"Everyone should have a Woodgate in their lives and learn how to dance on a carpet of moss".
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday (today), October 24 at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Saranac Ave., Lake Placid, NY, with Father John Yonkovig officiating. A private burial will be held in Woodgate Cemetery, Woodgate, NY, following the Mass.
The M. B. Clark, Inc., Funeral Home, Lake Placid, NY, is in charge of arrangements.
