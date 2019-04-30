|
Dorothy R. Johnson 1926 - 2019
CHARLOTTE, NC/UTICA - Dorothy R. Johnson, 92, of Charlotte, NC and formerly of Utica, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 29, 2019 at The Pavilion Healthcare Center @ Brightmore in Charlotte, NC.
She was born on August 27, 1926, in New York Mills, the daughter of Mitchell and Ruth (York) Laramie and was a graduate of Utica Free Academy. On April 12, 1947, she was united in marriage to Raymond W. Johnson at the Church of the Sacred Heart in Utica and shared a blessed union of 46 years, until his passing on January 27, 1993. Dorothy was an administrative assistant with Utica Mutual Insurance Co. until her retirement in 1988. Together with her husband, she was a member of St. Patrick's Church, Clayville and then St. Anthony of Padua in Chadwicks.
Dorothy was devoted to her family. She enjoyed crocheting and spending the summers with her husband, entertaining family at their camp on the Moose River.
Surviving Ms. Johnson are her daughter, Wendy (Walt) Krupowicz, Charlotte, NC; son, David (Valerie) Johnson, Charlotte, NC; grandchildren, Jennifer (Fred) Frost, Gretchen (Jason) Quick, Mitchell Johnson and Luke Johnson; great-grandson, Michael Quick; sister, MaryAnn Rogers; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three brothers.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend funeral services on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. from St. Patrick's-St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Chadwicks, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Burial will follow in Sauquoit Valley Cemetery.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019