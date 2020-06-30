Dorothy R. (Foley) O'Connor
ORISKANY - Dorothy R. (Foley) O'Connor, 90, of Oriskany, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Magnolia House - Sitrin Nursing Home, New Hartford.
She was born in Clinton, a daughter of the late Charles and Alpha (Hillage) Foley. On July 1, 1950, at St. Paul's, Whitesboro, she was united in marriage to Donald R. O'Connor, a blessed union of over 45 years. Mr. O'Connor passed away in 1995.
Dorothy was employed with the Oriskany Central School Cafeteria for 45 years. While she was employed at the school, she became good friends with Mary Ann Mazzaferro. Dorothy looked forward to the weekly Friday night calls. She was an avid Bingo player, she especially enjoyed the Stanwix Firehouse Bingo Crew.
Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Carol Wengert and Christine (Russell) Pugh. Dorothy was lovingly known as "Emma" by her three grandchildren, Kenton (Nancy) Wengert, Jennifer (Michael) Dalto and Michael (Kendra) Pugh; and her six great-grandchildren, Anna, Kara, Jack, Benjamin, Joseph and William. Dorothy leaves behind a special person, Joe Wilcox, whom she fondly adopted as part of her family. She also leaves a sister, Carol Gleason; and three brothers, Tom (Nora) Foley, Richard Foley and David Foley; brothers-in-law, Raymond (Rosemarie) and Thomas (Pat) O'Connor; sisters-in-law, Annette and Bertha Foley and Irene O'Connor; and several nieces and nephews.
Dorothy was predeceased by a son, Donald O'Connor Jr. (Kathy); a son-in-law, Kenton Wengert; her sister, Anna Foley (Jack) Davey; brothers, Charles Jr., Harold and Donald Foley; and her brothers and sisters-in-law, Jim Gleason, Robert (Clara), Edward, Albert, William (Betty), Miles (Janice) and Clifford (Marylou) O'Connor.
The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of the Magnolia House - Sitrin Nursing Home for the excellent care and compassion given to Dorothy during her stay there.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro. Due to current restrictions, we will be operating at 33% of our occupancy. We ask for your patience as we try to accommodate those coming to support the O'Connor Family. We will only allow 15 people into the building as 15 people exit. Face masks must be worn and you are asked to maintain social distancing; contact tracing will be implemented. Mrs. O'Connor's funeral will take place on Friday, July 3 at 11:30 AM at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Whitesboro, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. St. Paul's Church will operate at 33% capacity as well. Interment will be in Oriskany Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please consider St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the American Diabetes Association. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
For online expressions of sympathy please go to www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.