Dorothy Sharkey 1925 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD, NY - Dorothy Sharkey, 95, of New Hartford, died January 20, 2020 at the Abraham House, Rome.
She was born on January 8, 1925 in Utica, NY, a daughter of August and Magdalena Folta Gajda.
Dorothy married Victor Sharley on July 27, 1950 at St. Stanislaus Church, Utica. Mr. Sharley died on January 17, 2004.
She worked over 40 years with Gold Medal Meat Packing, Loblaws and Chicago Market.
Dorothy was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church and was also a member of UFCW Local One for over 40 years.
She is survived by her nieces, Deborah Klepfer and husband, Stephen, of New Hartford, Dawn Cohick and her husband, Tom, of VA, Robin Zumpano and her husband, Tom, of Whitesboro and Linda Horrocks, of SC; nephew, Joseph Guba and his wife, Kim, of N. Utica; and several great-nieces and great-nephews. She was predeceased by two sisters, Helen Guba and Jenny Padykula; niece, Barbara Manolescu, and nephew, Roger Padykula.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to all the staff at Hospice and Palliative Care and the Abraham House, Rome, for care and comfort given to Dorothy.
The funeral will be on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church, New Hartford. Interment will be in St. Stanislaus Bishop & Martyr Cemetery. There will be no calling hours.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020