Dorothy Stiles Thomann
YUMA, ARIZONA - Dorothy "Dottie" Stiles Thomann passed away peacefully in March, with her family by her side, at Copper Place in Yuma, Arizona, where she had been a resident for several years.
She was the beloved wife of the late Vernon "Vern" Stiles; loving mother of Gary R. Thomann and his wife, Mary, of Dracut, MA, and Carol LeCount and her husband, Don, of Spokane, Washington; and devoted grandmother of David, Jennifer, John and Julia Marie.
Dottie was previously married to the late John "Jack" G. Thomann and leaves many in-laws in the Upstate New York area, including Richard Thomann and his wife, Diane, the late Shirley Constantine and husband, Tony, and Pat Werczynski and her late husband, John, and Bruce Thomann; and many nieces and nephews.
Dottie was a talented entrepreneur and, throughout her life, created several successful businesses, including her own hair salon, The Toll Gate Inn, in Remsen, New York, together with her husband, Jack, and children, Gary and Carol, and a Caretaking business in Spokane, WA, together with her husband, Vern. Dottie was known for her beauty, charm and indomitable spirit.
The family would like to thank the wonderful and caring staff at Copper Place in Yuma for taking such good care of Dottie.
A Memorial Service will be held at a future date.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019