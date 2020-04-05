|
Dorothy VanSteinburg Daly 1929 - 2020
ILION - Dorothy VanSteinburg Daly, 90, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at The Grand in Ilion.
Dott was born in Ilion, the daughter of Clayton and Marjorie Coleman VanSteinburg on June 7, 1929. She attended Ilion schools and the St. Lukes School of Nursing. On October 19, 1957, she married her husband of 62 years, Robert J. Daly, at Blessed Sacrament Church in Mohawk. Together they raised their five children in the wonderful South Third Ave. neighborhood of Ilion. She enjoyed a 40 year career at the Mohawk Valley General Hospital and was a nurse's nurse with a take-charge attitude. She was a longtime, active, member of the Church of the Annunciation in Ilion and the Ilion Historical Club.
Dott was the matriarch of her family and always the "go to girl" in all her circles, be it family, neighbors, friends or co-workers. If someone had a project, challenge or problem she could always be called upon. She also lived up to her married name, Daly, which in Irish means "place of assembly". She was a tireless worker who was always happiest when assembling groups to share time and experiences with. Whether it was a poolside picnic with her baked beans and fireworks, a holiday gathering with more people than could fit or a summer vacation to Cape Cod, she enjoyed having family and friends together, especially her grandchildren.
In her last few years, when she couldn't assemble groups easily, she would always say: "you never know, and you won't know". She might have been saying to us, you never know when your health will fail or when some problem is just around the corner, so make sure you assemble now, when you can, and share life with each other. Finally, it's worth mentioning, she loved every color, as long as it was pink!
Dorothy is survived by her loving husband, Bob; five children, Leigh and Brian Lytwynec, of Sparta, NJ, Timothy Daly and Scott Vaughan, of Ilion, Kathleen and John Reese, of Ilion, Mary and James Salamone, of Liverpool and Erin and Kurt Burger, of Ilion; eleven grandchildren, Andrew and Jill Lytwynec, Beth Lytwynec, Christine Lytwynec and Steve Eckenrode, Jacqueline Reese, Daniel Reese, Stephen and Jennifer Salamone, Sarah Salamone, Emily Salamone, James Salamone, Lauren Burger and Ryan Burger; three great-grandchildren, Gabriel and Rowan Lytwynec and James L. Salamone. Dorothy was predeceased by her brother, Robert E. VanSteinburg.
Funeral services for Dorothy will be private, due to the COVID-19 restrictions. She will be laid to rest in the Armory Hill Cemetery in Ilion, Fr. Paul Catena will officiate.
Friends are asked to please consider a memorial donation to Annunciation Church 50 West St. Ilion, NY 13357.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020