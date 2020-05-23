Doug Hobin 1941 - 2020
Cat Man of Plant Street
UTICA - Doug Hobin, 78, a lifelong Utica resident, passed away on May 8, 2020, after a long illness.
He was an Army vet and a retiree of the USPS.
He enjoyed photography, running, classic movies and music, boxing and the Yankees.
Thank you to the Presbyterian Home Elm unit and Dr. Hart for all you've done to help Doug.
Known as the cat man of Plant St, he tended to a clowder of stray and feral cats, as he said, their situation is not their fault. It is Doug's fervent wish that his work be continued and more animals helped. Please consider Hope House and earmark your donation for pet food. After their guests have their meal, they can take food home for their pets as they are in need also.
Private services were held at Forest Hill Cemetery with military honors conferred. To send online greetings go to www.johnlmattfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 23 to May 24, 2020.