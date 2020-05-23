Doug Hobin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Doug's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doug Hobin 1941 - 2020
Cat Man of Plant Street
UTICA - Doug Hobin, 78, a lifelong Utica resident, passed away on May 8, 2020, after a long illness.
He was an Army vet and a retiree of the USPS.
He enjoyed photography, running, classic movies and music, boxing and the Yankees.
Thank you to the Presbyterian Home Elm unit and Dr. Hart for all you've done to help Doug.
Known as the cat man of Plant St, he tended to a clowder of stray and feral cats, as he said, their situation is not their fault. It is Doug's fervent wish that his work be continued and more animals helped. Please consider Hope House and earmark your donation for pet food. After their guests have their meal, they can take food home for their pets as they are in need also.
Private services were held at Forest Hill Cemetery with military honors conferred. To send online greetings go to www.johnlmattfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John L. Matt Funeral Home
3309 Oneida St
Chadwicks, NY 13319
(315) 737-7310
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved