Douglas C. Dean, Sr. 1940 - 2019
TABERG - Douglas C. Dean, Sr., 79, of Taberg, passed away at home on Sunday, June 30, 2019.
He was born on May 30, 1940, in Taberg, a son of Harold and Mary Allman Dean. On April 23, 1960, he married Carolyn Warner, Rome, a blessed union of 59 years. He was a 1958 graduate of Camden Central School.
Doug was the owner and operator of Watt's Express, Inc. for 57 years. In his retirement, he enjoyed working for Dean's Concessions, especially at Vernon Downs. He was a former Assistant Chief of the Taberg Volunteer Fire Company, a member of the Rome Elks Lodge and St. Patrick's Church, Taberg.
He is survived by his beloved family: his wife, Carolyn; three sons and daughters-in-law, Douglas C. (Gwen Reader) Dean, Timothy H. (Lisa Kalk) Dean and John M. (Kimberly Boardman) Dean; cherished grandchildren, Dr. Douglas Dean, III (Rachael Brickey), of Fitchburg, WI, Meghan Dean (Joe LeWorthy), of Pine Bush, NY, Ashley Dean, of Queens, NY, Michael Dean (Elisabeth Wolff), of Johnson City, NY, Sydney Dean, Connor Dean, Katherine Dean and Christina Dean, all of Taberg; great-grandchildren, Henry and Charles Dean, of Fitchburg, WI and Evelyn LeWorthy, of Pine Bush, NY; brothers, John Dean, FL and Richard and Sheila Dean, Taberg; sister, Joan Palmer, Taberg; sisters-in-law, Deborah (Gilbert) Rogers, Blossvale, Bonnie (Bill) West, Taberg, Christine Powell, PA and Brenda Portner, Blossvale; brothers-in-law, Richard (Deborah) Warner, Mount Vision, NY and Bill Warner, Blossvale; several nieces and nephews. He also leaves very special friends, Dawn and Sonny Viverito and Denise and Larry Kalk.
Doug was predeceased by his parents; in-laws, Addison and Harriet Warner; brother, Frederick Dean; daughter, Theresa M. Dean, in August 1961, at birth; grandson, Harold Dean, in 1987, at birth; sisters-in-law, Myrl Dean and Louise Warner; and brother-in-law, Clifford Palmer.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Antonio DiMarco, Dr. Jennifer Cesana and the nurses and office staff of Ridge Mills Medical Center.
Funeral services will be celebrated on Saturday, July 6th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church, Taberg, for a Mass of Christian Burial with Rev. Wapen as celebrant. Interment will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery.
Relatives and friends may call on Friday, July 5th from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bottini Funeral Home, 120 W. Embargo St.
Memorial contributions may be made in Doug's Memory to the Taberg Fire Company or St. Patrick's Church Memorial Fund. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 2 to July 3, 2019