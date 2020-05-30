Douglas F. Farmer 1940 - 2020

FORESTPORT/PORT ORANGE, FL - Douglas F. Farmer, 79, of Forestport and Port Orange, FL, passed away on May 22, 2020 in the comfort of his home.

He was born in Utica, on July 6, 1940, to Walter and Ruth Jones Farmer. He was raised in Whitesboro and graduated with the Class of 1959.

Doug was very proud of his time served in the US Navy aboard the USS Charles R. Ware DD-865. He was employed as a driver, for many years, with UPS, Abelove/Tartan Textiles and Whitesboro Central School District. During the mid 70's, he owned and operated, Doug's Place, currently the WigWam Tavern.

Doug was blessed with two daughters, Barb and Brenda, from his first marriage. On December 29, 1979, he married Kathleen Bord and was once again blessed with six additional children.

He was a member of St. Patrick's Church, Forestport and Our Lady of Hope, Port Orange, FL.

He was a member of the Whitestown Optimist Club, Whitestown American Legion Post 1113 and the Port Orange Eagles. His favorite activity was deer hunting with his brother, Dick and friends in Forestport for over 50 years. He was an avid Syracuse basketball and NY Giants fan and thoroughly enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports. "Pops" was gentle, caring, loving, laid back and genuinely enjoyed others. Doug and Kathie have spent the last 19 years wintering in FL.

Survivors include his wife, Kathie; his eight children, Kevin Evans (Ann), of Macedon, NY, Colleen McKevitt (Fran), of Clinton, NY, Karen Ferraro (Bob), of Northbridge, MA, Barb Farmer (Mike), of New York Mills, NY, Brenda Mitchell (Anthony), of New York Mills, NY, Daniel Murphy (Megan), of Cornelius, NC, Donald Murphy (Adrienne), of Westmoreland, NY and Leonard Murphy (Noelle), of Westmoreland, NY. He is also survived by nineteen cherished grandchildren; his in-laws; and many nieces, nephews and special friends.

Doug was predeceased by his parents; his sister, Carol; and brothers, Walter (April 5, 2020) and Richard (April 29, 2020).

Due to the current health restrictions, funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Those wishing to do so may make a donation in Doug's memory to the Whitestown American Legion #1113, 110 Main St., Whitesboro.



