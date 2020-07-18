Douglas S. Testa 1942 - 2020
UTICA - Mr. Douglas S. Testa, 77, of Utica, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare in New Hartford, with his loving family by his side.
Douglas was born in Utica, on September 24, 1942, the son of Louis and Mabel (Collard) Testa. He was raised locally and was a graduate of Utica Free Academy. On November 24, 1962, Douglas was united in marriage with Carol A. Head, at St. Paul's Church in Whitesboro, a devoted union of 55 years, until Carol's death in 2018. For many years, Doug was owner and operator of All Season's Roofing and Siding in Utica and most recently, was employed with Utica College. In his younger years, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Doug also enjoyed going to the casino and garage sales.
Mr. Testa is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Cindy and John "Buddy" Dorsagno, of Utica and Kim and Dave Camerota, of Whitesboro; three sons and daughters-in-law, Richard and Lauren Testa, of Utica, Louis and Ann Marie Testa, of FL and Michael and Katie Testa, of Rome; one brother, Louis Testa, Jr., of Utica; two sisters-in-law, Cathy Testa, of Utica and Sandra (Peppy) Stephens, of N. Utica; as well as 15 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Stephen Testa; infant grandson, Michael Testa, Jr.; parents, Louis and Mabel; three brothers, Robert, William and James Testa; one sister, Lucy Geruntino; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Joseph and Zerena Head; three brothers-in-law, Harry Stephens, Anthony Donatelli and Samuel Hazeltine; and two sisters-in-law, Jennifer Testa and Dorothy Stephens.
Mr. Testa's funeral will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020, at 11:30 a.m., at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 2222 Genesee St., Utica, where his Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated. His Rite of Committal and burial will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery, in Yorkville. Visitation for family and friends is Monday morning, 10:00-11:00, at Our lady of Lourdes Church, prior to the funeral Mass. Social distancing rules will be enforced and face coverings are required.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to The Yorkville Volunteer Fire Department, 34 6th St., Yorkville, NY 13495, in Doug's memory.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., Utica.
