Duane "D-Wizz" Riemersma 1985 - 2020
UTICA/WHITESBORO, NY - Duane "D-Wizz" Riemersma, age 35, of Utica, passed away unexpectedly on April 26th, 2020 after losing his long battle with drug addiction.
He was born on March 6th, 1985, the son of Peter and Amy Riemersma. He grew up in Whitesboro and attended Whitesboro Sr. High.
Duane loved being outdoors, camping and fishing with his family and friends. He loved his animals and music fed his soul. He was an intelligent, outgoing and friendly young man quick with a smile and a pleasant greeting to all.
He had recently completed a rehabilitation program in PA. He started employment and loved being part of his Bass Pro sales team. Duane was rebuilding his life for his greatest love, his "love bug", Aislyn Rose.
Duane is survived by his daughter, Aislyn Riemersma; his parents, Peter and Amy Riemersma; his sister, Sara Passolt; his brother, Jeremy Riemersma; and many extended family members.
The family would like to send special thanks to Alex Hoch and Sandra Stewart as well as his many friends, family and co-workers who have sent their love and support.
There will be no funeral services at this time. A Celebration of his Life will be planned for a later date. Duane's legacy to us all should be simply -
"Remember me as you knew me".
Arrangements are with the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020