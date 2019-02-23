DuBois Vandewater, Jr. 1929 - 2019

MARCY - DuBois Vandewater, Jr., 89, of Marcy, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at The Pines at Utica.

He was born on April 20, 1929 in Utica, a son of the late DuBois and Eunice (Knight) Vandewater, Sr. He served his country with honor in the United States Army during the Korean War.

On August 3, 1959, at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Whitesboro, he was united in marriage to Carol Gates, a blessed union of over thirty years. Mrs. Vandewater passed away on November 30, 1989.

DuBois was employed with Utica Psychiatric Center, retiring in 1989 after forty years of dedicated service.

DuBois was a lifelong baseball fan who loved the Baltimore Orioles and could talk at length on the subject. He also loved Frank Sinatra's music above all else. During his married years, he enjoyed camping with his wife, children and extended family every summer at Fairwood Evergreens Campsite.

He is survived by his children, Bruce Vandewater, of Latham, NY, Eric Vandewater and his wife, Rebecca, of Oriskany, Barbara Biro and her husband, Patrick, of Frankfort, and Colleen Martin and her husband, Robert, of North Carolina. He leaves his grandchildren, Thomas Martin, Andrew Martin and his wife, Shelby, and Joseph Martin. He was predeceased by a sister, June Vandewater.

In keeping with Mr. Vandewater's wishes, services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Interment with Military Honors will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Arrangements are with the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., Forty Main St., Whitesboro.

For online expressions of sympathy, please go to www.dimblebyfh.com. Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019