E. Ann (Bartlett) Beattie 1931 - 2019
BURLINGTON, VT - E. Ann Beattie, 87, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Burlington, VT.
Ann was born on October 5, 1931 in Ayer, MA, to Harry and Alice (Wood) Bartlett. Her younger years were spent in Massachusetts and Maine until her parents relocated to Randallsville, NY to run a local country store. She received a Bachelor's Degree from Hobart and William Smith College in 1953, and a Master's of Fine Arts Degree from Boston University in 1956. In June 1957, she married Richard P. Beattie, a union that would last 50 years. She taught French and Spanish before raising children. She worked in the guidance office at Cherry Hill High School East in New Jersey for 18 years. Ann lived in Cherry Hill, NJ from 1972-1994, in Hamilton, NY from 1994-2015 and in South Burlington, VT from 2016-2019.
Ann was an avid reader and bridge player. She loved classical music, singing in her church choir and being a Senior Rowdy Raider for the Colgate women's volleyball team. She donated her time to volunteer and enjoyed community gatherings. Ann was known for her hats, as well as her kind and compassionate spirit. She had a remarkable sense for living in the moment and the importance of enjoying each day of life. Her good nature allowed her to always see the "best" in people.
Ann was predeceased by her husband, Richard. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Susan and Jim Fitzgerald and Stephen and Amy Beattie; her granddaughter, Alycia Holowchak; her brother and sister-in-law, John and Barbara Bartlett; her niece, Michelle Dye; and her sister-in-law, Joan Schulz.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff and residents of the Residence at Quarry Hill in South Burlington, Vermont, for their community, kindness and caring.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 12 1/2 Madison Street, Hamilton, NY.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Thomas Episcopal Church to support their choir and Sunday School programs.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 27 to Sept. 5, 2019