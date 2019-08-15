|
|
E. Douglas "Chip" Lynch, Jr. 1951 - 2019
STITTVILLE, NY/LAKE CITY, FL - E. Douglas "Chip" Lynch, Jr., age 67, passed away Wednesday afternoon, August 14, 2019, at his home with his loving family at his side.
He was born on October 8, 1951 in Utica, NY, son of the late E. Douglas Lynch Sr. and Rita M. (Grant) Lynch. Chip was a graduate of VVS, MVCC, RIT and Syracuse University, where he received a Master's Degree in engineering.
On November 23, 1974, Chip and Donna Miller were married and shared that loving union for nearly forty-five years.
Prior to his retirement, Chip was employed as an engineer with the Department of Defense at Griffiss Air Force Base in Rome.
Surviving are his wife, Donna M. Lynch; his five siblings, Karen (Pat) Loshe, Barb (Brian) Dam, Tim (Susan) Lynch, Jeff Lynch and Suzanne Bryere; brothers-in-law, Lynn Miller, Doug (Leslie) Miller and sister-in-law, Patricia (Doug) Haslauer, several nieces, nephews, great-nephews and great-nieces.
The family will gather privately.
Please join us for Chip's Celebration of Life on Sunday, August 18 from 1-? at the Marcy Pavilion, 9455 Toby Rd., Marcy, NY. There will also be pickleball and volleyball; please dress appropriately. Bring your own drinks. Absolutely no flowers.
Please consider a donation to the Chip & Donna Lynch Charitable Trust.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019