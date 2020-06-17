E. Lawrence "Larry" Budro 1942 - 2020

RICHFIELD SPRINGS, NY - E. Lawrence "Larry" Budro, 77, of Richfield Springs, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020, at Basset Medical Center, Cooperstown, NY, with his loving family by his side.

He was born in Plattsburgh on August 12, 1942, the son of Earl Henry and Dorothy Cora (LaFlore) Budro.

Larry was drafted to the US Army stationed in Germany at the Berlin Airlift Airport as a helicopter mechanic from 1966-68. He received the National Defense Service Medal, Expert (Rifle), Army Occupation Medal (Berlin) and Good Conduct Medal for his service. As a graduate of Albany Business College, he had increasing positions of responsibility in the NY banking industry in Plattsburgh, Ticonderoga, Richfield Springs and Cooperstown, for over 30 years. His extensive involvement in civic organizations included Board of Directors and other leadership positions in the Chamber of Commerce (and US Junior Chamber), American Red Cross, Lions Club, Cooperative Extension, Private Industry Council, Salvation Army and Town of Richfield. He chaperoned activities with the Boy Scouts and Parent Teachers Association and held membership with the American Legion and Elks Club. He was a Certified Hunter-Safety Instructor. He took his interest in computers to start his own consultancy and establish programs at the Tri-County Personal Computer User Group. Larry also enjoyed orchid-growing, roller skating and photography, competing in these hobbies over the years.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mary, of Richfield Springs; and their only child, Heidi, of Charleston, SC.

Services will be private with full Military Honors at Brown Funeral Home, Plattsburgh, NY. A later burial will be at Saratoga National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, cards of condolences and memories of Larry can be sent to the family at PO Box 420, Richfield Springs, NY 13439 and donations in his name to the American Red Cross.



