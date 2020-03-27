|
|
Earl Holmes 1923 - 2020
CLINTON - Earl Holmes, 96, formerly of Sauquoit, passed away peacefully on March 24, 2020 at Brookdale Senior Living with his loving family at his side.
He was born in Vine Valley, NY, on October 9, 1923, a son of the late Charles E. and Floss English Holmes and was a graduate of Middlesex Valley Central School.
Earl proudly served his country during WWII with the U.S. Army and on February 16, 1946, was united in marriage with Jean Phalen in Stanley, NY, a loving union of 53 years until her passing on August 28, 1999.
For many years, Earl was the area manager for Eastern A.I. of Ithaca, NY.
He was an avid Ham Radio Operator, going by the call letters "KI2Z" and for many years, volunteered for the Boilermaker Road Race where he assisted with communication between race officials and the EMTs.
Throughout his life he was an avid hunter, amateur pilot, golfer and enjoyed his many winters in Myrtle Beach.
Earl is survived by his daughters, Sylvia Jorgensen and Peter McLaren, of Catskill, Sue and Gordon Harpine, of Burnt Hills, Bev and Jim Jaros, of Deerfield and Gail and Bill Warner, of Manchester, NH; 10 grandchildren, Ray and Elizabeth Warner, Jen and Tim Gray, Greg and Angie Jaros, Scott and Kim Harpine, Rick and Brook Jorgensen, Stacy and Jim O'Neill, Rob Jorgensen and fiancee, Samantha Pacion, Elizabeth and Kyle Burton, Bill and Emily Warner and Patrick and Julie Warner; 21 great-grandchildren, with number 22 due within a month; and 1 great-great-granddaughter. He is also survived by his sister, Martha Sullivan; his brother-in-law, Robert Phalen, of Gorham, NY; and many nieces and nephews.
Earl was predeceased by his grandson, Kevin Jaros; his brother and sister-in-law, Walter and Doris Stewart; and his brothers-in-law, Fred Bowker and Peter Sullivan.
A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date. Inurnment, along with his wife, Jean, will be in Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.
Earl's family would like to thank the entire staff at Brookdale Senior Living, especially Bonnie and her band of angels, for the compassionate care their father received during his stay with them.
To view Earl's online memorial, please go to www.smith-funeralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2020