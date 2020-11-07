Eddie Jones, Jr. 1954 - 2020
UTICA - Mr. Eddie Jones, Jr., 66, of Utica and formerly of Brooklyn, NY, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Utica.
Eddie was born in Brooklyn, on April 26, 1954, the son of Eddie and Cora (Paschal) Jones. He was raised and educated in Brooklyn and earned a Bachelor's Degree in Sociology from St. John's University, NYC. For many years, Eddie was employed as a youth counselor in NYC, dedicated to helping others.
Fastidious about his appearance, he had a particular NY sense of style. He loved gospel music and attending church services. He was especially helpful to the older adults he would routinely encounter within the community.
Eddie relocated to Utica just two years ago and during his brief time here, was a dedicated volunteer with various organizations and was loved and respected by so many. He was especially proud of his involvement in and support from the 12-step community.
Mr. Jones is survived by four sisters, Diane Jones, Gail Jones, Kim (Steve) Rice and Glenda (Chris) McDaniel; one brother, Craig (April) Jones; his aunt, Betty Jean Searls; nephew, Kenyon Burvick; niece, Stephanie Jones; as well as many other nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, Eddie and Cora.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Melissa and Tone for their friendship and support. There is also a special thank-you to his "big sis", Marlene Davis, for 36 years of loving friendship and support without waiver.
In keeping with the wishes of the family, there will be no visitation and a private service.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., Utica.
