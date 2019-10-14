|
Edith L. Landers 1928 - 2019
CLINTON - Edith L. Landers, 90, a lifelong resident of Clinton, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019.
She was born in Utica on December 24, 1928, a daughter of the late August and Elizabeth (Weibert) Aubert and graduated from Utica Catholic Academy. On February 2, 1952, she was united in marriage to Lester "Red" Landers. They shared a union of love and devotion until his passing on December 11, 1987. Edith worked at MidState Abstract Corporation for many years. She was a member of St. Thomas Church, where she was President of the Christian Woman's Group, a member of the Altar Rosary Society and a longtime volunteer. Edith also served on the Clinton PTA, worked the polls on Election Day for 50 years and loved to discuss politics. Edith shared her love for baking with her whole family and was known for her delicious apple pie and Mama Landers' famous chocolate chip cookies. Edith loved spending time with her family and friends most of all. She shared her legacy of love through knitting handcrafted Christmas stockings for her family and friends.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Leslie Olivera-VanWormer and her husband, James VanWormer, of Waterville, Linda and Mike Moynihan, of E. Greenbush, Gary and Amy Landers, of Fairport, Laura and Nicholas Chinappi, of Hilton, Lisa and John LaBuzzetta, of Columbus, GA and Lianne and Don Adams, of Wynantskill, NY; her beloved grandchildren, Tracy Olivera and Evan Casey, of Silver Spring, MD, Travis Olivera, of Utica, Christa and Jason Stephens, of Utica, Caitlin Landers and Eric Bennett, of Bradenton, FL, Andrew Landers, of Portland, OR, Kyle Landers and Ryan Landers, both of Key Largo, FL, Andrea and Sean Gallagher, of Rochester, Gina and Joseph Coccia, of Rochester, Maria Chinappi and Ross Cosentino, of Hilton, Jennifer, John and Emily LaBuzzetta, all of Columbus, GA and Julia, Janey and Jack Adams, all of Wynantskill, NY; great-grandchildren, Oscar Casey, Maxwell and Miles Olivera, Landon and Hudson Stephens, Layne and Cian Bennett and Teagan and Payton Gallagher; step-grandchildren and their families, James and Sandi VanWormer, of Mooresville, NC, Sara and Jeff Sperl, of Mohawk, NY and August and Dina Chinappi, of New Port Richey, FL. She was predeceased by her husband, Lester; grandson, Nicholas Chinappi; and her brothers and sisters and their spouses, Elizabeth and Richard Jones, August Aubert, Dorothy and Wendell Davis, Robert and Frances Aubert, Marquerite and John Nobles, Joan and Charles Kearns and Mary and Carl Nobles.
All are invited to call on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service, Inc., 35 College St., Clinton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. at Historic Old St. John's Church, 520 John St., Utica. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in St. Mary's Cemetery, Clinton.
The family thanks the staff and all her new friends at Atria Greece for a wonderful two years. And a special thank you to her "adopted daughter", Colleen Smith and special nephew, Marty Nobles.
In lieu of flowers, please share Edith's legacy of love through an act of kindness or in support of .
Owenspavlotrogers.com
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019