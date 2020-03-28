|
Edmond R. Hyatt 1921 - 2020
BOONVILLE, NY - Edmond R. "Ed" Hyatt, 98, entered his eternal home, joining his beloved wife and family, on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. His passing was at the Sunset Nursing Home, with the love and prayers of his family in his heart.
Ed was born in Syracuse, NY, on July 21, 1921, a son of the late Robert Hyatt and Edna (Eckert) Hyatt Barrett. He was educated in Syracuse schools. During WWII, Ed served our country, as a Sergeant, in the US Army Air Corp, in the Pacific Theater.
On May 23, 1942, Ed was joined in marriage to the former Clara T. Camillo at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Church. They were a loving couple, devoted to each other and their family for over 73 years. A love that was so enduring and perfect, it could never be challenged or doubted. Ed always said, "She was the best thing I ever did." His beloved Clara passed away on June 21, 2015.
Ed was a retired City of Utica Firefighter who served from 1951 to 1980 and spent most of his career at 10 Engine on the Five Corners. Always a tireless worker, and to provide for his "thundering herd" in his off time from the firehouse, he was a painter and handyman, repairing and painting houses inside and out for many years - including buildings in addition to Matt Funeral Home on Rutger St. In 1982, the family relocated to Boonville, "the Farm", where they, their children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and much-loved extended family (including Katie and Terri), enjoyed the rest, relaxation and refreshment of, as Ed said, "God's Country".
The Family Oak, Ed was always a source of strength, integrity and inspiration to his family and friends. He will be sadly missed by his children, Teddi and Joe Minuti, of New Hartford, Michael Hyatt and Sharon Beene, of Jarrell, TX, Joseph Hyatt, of Boonville, who for many recent years has been his devoted and loving caretaker, David Hyatt, of Binghamton and Tina Conte and Michael Rinehard, of Marcy; a daughter-in-law, Claudia Hyatt; 17 grandchildren; 34 great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild. Ed always said, with a twinkle in his eye, "it's all your Mother's fault".
He was predeceased by his wife, Clara; his sons, Brian, Edmond, II "Eddy" and James "Jaime" Hyatt; a sister, Anita Barrigar; and a granddaughter, Stephanie Hyatt.
As per Ed's wishes, there will be no public funeral services; he will be laid to rest with his beloved, Clara, at Crown Hill Memorial Park, at the convenience of his family.
His family would like to offer their heartfelt thanks to the staff of the Sunset Nursing Home for the love and compassion shown to both Ed, and previously, Clara, during their time there.
During this very difficult time in our country and community, we urge family and friends to leave a message of sympathy online; it would be a great source of comfort to the family.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020