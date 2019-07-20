|
Edna (Brownlee) Burritt 1930 - 2019
UTICA - Our beautiful mother, Edna Luella Brownlee Costello Burritt, went home to be with her Lord on July 17, 2019. She used her life to spread love, compassion and God's grace to all she met.
Born on July 19, 1930, Edna was raised in the Depression by a single mom and an extended family who taught her the virtues of selflessness, hard work, and empathy. After high school, she married Richard Costello, traveled the world as a military wife, became a hairdresser, and made people feel beautiful. She and Richard had two children.
Following a divorce, she found love again, marrying Roger Burritt on September 14, 1969. They were united in marriage for 43 years until his death and had two children. Later in her life, Edna became the first woman in her family to earn a Bachelor's college degree. She was proud and so were we.
Edna has entered eternity. In addition to her ex-husband, Richard, and her predeceased husband, Roger, she joins her daughter, Charlotte Marie Burritt, her mother and step-father, Dorothy and Robert Mullen, and her sister, Dora McDermott, as well as many extended family members.
Left to mourn her passing are her three surviving children and one son-in-law, Richard Costello, Dorothy (Tom) Lenahan and Christine Welch, as well as eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Grandma Bee's hot cocoa, biting wit, and fearless generosity are much missed. We are grateful that she loved us so well, and she will forever live on in our lives and the lives of those we touch.
A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at Church of Christ, 1330 Herkimer Rd., Utica, on July 27th at 3 p.m. with a dinner to follow.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 20 to July 21, 2019