|
|
Mrs. Edna (Olsen) Van Name 1928 - 2020
UTICA - Mrs. Edna Van Name, 91, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at the Masonic Care Community.
Edna was born in Brooklyn, NY, on August 29, 1928, a daughter of the late Carl and Olivia (Johansen) Olsen. Her mother, Olivia and the Olsen sisters returned to Norway where they began their schooling. They later returned to Staten Island, where they attended school and graduated from Port Richmond High School. On March 25, 1950, Edna married the love of her life, Herbert Vincent Van Name. Edna and Herbie began their own business with one backhoe and turned it into a successful excavation business, H. Van Name Trench Digging in Staten Island. For many years, Edna managed the business end from bookkeeping to payroll and dispatching equipment with her two way radio; Herbie was in the field. Edna and Herbie shared over 63 loving years of marriage, working together and enjoying their family, until his passing on January 9, 2014.
Edna was a nurturing and compassionate woman, who always put family first. If you were fortunate enough to meet her, you became part of her family. Edna shared an incredible bond with her sister, Dori. The "Olsen sisters", as they were lovingly referred to, had a true sibling bond, were inseparable and enjoyed living together in their final years.
A loving wife, sister, "Tante" (aunt) and friend, Edna is survived by nieces, Diana and Carl Terkelsen and Donna S. and Peter Brutto; and a nephew, Peter K. Ericksen; grand nieces and nephews, Kenneth Terkelsen, Jill and Dan Christensen, Erica and Erik Leao, Olivia Brutto and Shawn Hughes and Stephanie Brutto; a great-grandniece, Jiana Leao; and her dear friends, Sister Maureen, Susie, Jerry, Betty, Joey, Gwen and Tom, to name a few. She was predeceased by husband, Herbie; and sister and brother-in-law, Doris and Harold Ericksen.
At Edna's request there will be no public services and she will be laid to rest with her loved ones at Eaton Cemetery.
The family would like to offer their heartfelt thanks to Dr. McCormick and the staff of the Masonic Care Community, also a special thanks to Dr. Lawrence Semel, Edna's vascular surgeon whom she shared a Brooklyn bond, giving her guidance and comfort.
In memory of Edna please consider your own favorite charity.
"Tante Edna" captured everyone's heart.
Online Memorials at MattFuneralHome.com
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020