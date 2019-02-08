|
|
Edward A. Janco 1941 - 2019
ROME - Edward A. Janco, 77, of Rome, passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, in St. Luke's Hospital.
He was born on May 1, 1941, in Palmerton, Pennsylvania, the eldest son of Alexander and Antonia (Harmody) Janco. He was a career military man, serving his country in the United States Air Force from 1959 to 1985. After completing basic training in Texas, his first tour of duty was in Kyushu, Japan, where he met his future wife, Yoko A. Nakano. On February 14, 1964, Edward and Yoko were married at Itazuki Air Base, Japan and welcomed their eldest daughter while living there. His next assignment was to Glascow AFB, Montana, where their family continued to grow with the births of two more daughters. His next tour of duty was Anderson AFB, Guam, then Nellis AFB, Nevada. During the Vietnam War, he had to leave his family behind while he was on a remote tour of duty in Thailand. Upon his return, the family was reunited and he was stationed at Pope AFB, North Carolina. In 1976, the family moved to Yokota AB, Japan, returning to the United States in 1983. He retired as a Master Sergeant at Plattsburgh AFB, New York, in 1985. After a short time enjoying retirement, Edward went back to work for the federal government in 1986 working in locations that included Griffiss AFB, New York, Yokota, AB, Japan and Ft. Drum, New York, as a civil servant. He retired again in 2004.
Edward was a member of St. John the Baptist Church. He most enjoyed spending time with his family and watching his grandchildren playing youth sports. Throughout his life, he also enjoyed hunting and fishing and regaling family and friends with stories about trips he had taken.
Edward's wife, Yoko, predeceased him in 2014. He is survived by his three daughters and sons-in-law, Deborah and Ian Turner, of Todmorden, England, Dona Kishimoto, of Kurume, Japan and Dorothy and Anthony Obernesser, of Marcy, New York; five grandchildren, Maria, Manami and Alisa Kishimoto and Allison and Daniel Obernesser; and his younger brother, Robert; Robert's fiance, Barbara and their son, Robert Janco II, of Palmerton, Pennsylvania.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 11:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Church, 210 E. Dominick St., Rome. Interment in St. John's Cemetery will take place in the spring. Family and friends are invited to call at Nunn and Harper Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. George St., Rome, on Sunday from 2-5:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Veteran's Outreach Center in Utica, New York.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019