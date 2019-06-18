|
Edward A. Jeffers 1960 - 2019
MADISON - Edward A. Jeffers, 59, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at his home.
He was born on January 20, 1960, in Hamilton, the son of the late Neil E. Jeffers, Sr. and Betty Ellis Jeffers. Ed graduated from Oriskany Falls High School. On May 21, 2005, he was united in marriage to Roxann Eaton. Ed made his career with the Oneida County Highway Department. He raised thru the ranks, retiring in 2015, as the Supervisor of Maintenance and Bridges. Ed enjoyed cooking and was a self-taught chef. He carried his passion further, when he started his own business, Silver Fox Café, a mobile concession stand. He was involved for numerous years with both the Madison and Oriskany Falls youth baseball program.
Ed is survived by his wife, Roxann: his cherished children, Douglas (Jennifer) Jeffers, of Orlando, FL, Douglas Eaton, Jr., of Sherburne, Kelly Jeffers, of Oriskany Falls, William Jeffers, of Oriskany Falls, Tyler Eaton, of Madison and Eric Eaton, also of Madison; his sister, Joey Schrider, and her fiancé, Michael Dundun, of Oriskany Falls; his brothers, Jim (Barbara) Jeffers, Scott (Susan) Jeffers, Paul (Mary) Jeffers and Steve Jeffers, all of Oriskany Falls and Ken (Marlene) Jeffers, of Floyd; his five cherished grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside Funeral Services will be held on Friday, June 21, at 5:00 PM at the Hillside Cemetery located on Cooper Street in Oriskany Falls. Following the funeral service, there will be a Celebration of Ed's Life to be held at the Madison American Legion. There will be no calling hours.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Paul Funeral Home of Madison.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 18 to June 19, 2019