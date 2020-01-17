|
Edward A. Mieczkowski 1922 - 2020
CAMDEN, NY - Mr. Edward A. Mieczkowski, age 97, of Camden, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 in the comfort of his home with his family by his side.
He was born in Utica on April 24, 1922, a son of the late Alexander and Lucy (Wojciechowski) Mieczkowski. Edward was raised and educated in local schools and graduated from UFA with the Class of 1940. He was a proud U.S. Army Veteran. Mr. Mieczkowski was married to the former Leona Valentine Frankow on June 30, 1951 in St. Patrick's Church, Utica. The couple shared a loving union of over 56 years prior to Mrs. Mieczkowski's passing on January 23, 2007.
Edward was a Flight Engineer for Transworld Airlines for many years prior to his retirement. He was a member of Spring Valley American Legion Post #199.
Surviving are his children, Edward F. and Lorraine A. Mieczkowski, of Durhamville, James R. and Janet Mieczkowski, of Taberg, Nancy-Jane and Michael Larkin, of Glenmore, Mary-Ann Sharpe, of Camden and Jack Mieczkowski, of Utica; twelve grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by three sisters, Marion Marrotta, Joan Smith and Helen Moskal.
Visitation will be held on Sunday afternoon, January 19, 2020 from 2-4 at the Kowalczyk Funeral Home, 1156 Lincoln Avenue, Utica, NY 13502.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral service and Celebration of Life on January 20, 2020 at Holy Trinity Church, 1206 Lincoln Avenue, Utica, NY 13502 with the Rev. Canon John E. Mikalajunas, Pastor, officiating. Interment, with Military Honors, will take place in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Taberg, at the convenience of his family.
Expressions of sympathy may be placed on Edward's online memorial page by going to www.kowalczykfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020