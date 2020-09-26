Edward A. Petkus 1940 - 2020
BURLINGTON FLATS- Edward A. Petkus, 79, of Burlington Flats and formerly of Levittown, Long Island, NY, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at his home, with his loving wife by his side.
He was born on October 20, 1940, in Brooklyn, NY, the son of Edward and Margaret (Ricciadelli) Petkus and graduated from Grover Cleveland High School. After graduation, Eddie immediately enlisted in the US Coast Guard and proudly served his country from 1958-1964. In October of 1963, he was united in marriage to Carol J. Aunchman, at St. Stanislaus Kosta Church, Maspeth, Queens, NY and shared a blessed union of almost 57 years. Eddie was employed with Consolidated Edison, Inc., Manhattan, NY, as a transmission operator and retired in 1995 after 33 years of service. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus in the Queens, Levittown and West Winfield Chapters and of the West Winfield American Legion.
While living on Long Island, Eddie enjoyed boating and fishing and after retirement and moving to Burlington Flats, he took up hunting. Together with his wife, they started a large vegetable garden and whenever visiting Long Island, they would bring their produce to friends and family.
Surviving are his wife, Carol, Burlington Flats; son, Edward (Joyce) Petkus, Middle Grove, NY; daughters, Annmarie (Frank) Gephardt, Selden, Long Island, NY and Kathleen (Ryan) Mulligan, Massapequa, NY; grandchildren, Matthew and Eric Petkus, Julie, Jackie and Sarah Gephardt and Collin Mulligan; sister, Helen Hettrich, FL; brother, John (Diana) Petkus, Levittown, NY; sister-in-law, Barbara Roumbanis, FL; and several nieces and nephews, Long Island.
Eddie's family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Dilip Kochare for all his wonderful care and compassion.
Relatives and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, from 4-6 p.m., at Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 365 W. Main St., West Winfield. Funeral services will be on Thursday at 11 a.m. from St. Joseph the Worker Parish, West Winfield, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in the Parish Cemetery. Face masks must be worn and social distancing practiced at both the funeral home and church.
Online tributes at www.dimblebyfh.com
.