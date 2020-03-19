|
Edward C. Wheeldon 1954 - 2020
EDMESTON - Edward (Ed) C. Wheeldon, 65, of Edmeston, passed away unexpectedly on March 15, 2020 at Bassett Medical Center with the peace and comfort of his loving family by his side.
He was born on August 18, 1954, in Utica, one of five children to the late Clifford and Florence (Wratten) Wheeldon. A 1972 graduate of Mount Markham Central School, Ed was a gifted soccer player. He was named to the United States High School All-American soccer team. While in high school, he held several individual season and career scoring records. On March 16, 1974, Ed was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Rose Ellen Gigliotti. They shared a blessed union for 46 years. He was employed by New York Central Mutual Insurance Co. until his retirement in 2017. Ed was a devoted husband, father and grandfather whose family was his greatest joy. Athletics were of great significance to Ed. He furthered his passion for the game of soccer by becoming the Mount Markham Girls Varsity soccer coach; a post he held for eleven years. During that time, he coached two of his four daughters and reached a career milestone with 100 wins. After his tenure coaching at Mount Markham ended, he became the Edmeston Boys Varsity soccer coach for several years. Ed delighted in sharing his knowledge of the game with the younger generation and watching them develop their skills. Anyone who knew him knew he was a sports enthusiast. He particularly enjoyed rooting for his favorite teams the Chicago Blackhawks, Detroit Tigers and Syracuse University Basketball. Ed took pleasure in being physically active. He played on several MUNY softball leagues over the years. He also ran the Boilermaker 15k road race on numerous occasions in addition to several other local road races of which he enjoyed participating with his daughters and son-in-law's. Ed was an avid outdoorsman who took to the woods for game hunting. Ed's granddaughter Madison was the apple of his eye. He was a constant presence at her soccer, t-ball and basketball games.
Ed was predeceased by his parents and his brother Duane.
Surviving are his wife, Rose Ellen; four daughters, Shannon Tillapaugh and husband, Jayson, of Edmeston, Valerie Wheeldon, of Sidney, Darcie Harris, her husband, Brendon and their daughter, Madison of Richfield Springs and Dana Wheeldon, of Albany. Also surviving is his sister; two brothers; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.
Ed made friends wherever he went each day of his life and all our lives are better for having had him with us.
Due to the present health concerns and directives issued, services will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Dimbleby Funeral Homes Inc. 365 West Main St. in West Winfield.
Ed's family wishes to extend their thanks to the Bassett Medical Center ICU doctors and nurses, especially Dr. Daniel for the care and compassion displayed to him and his family throughout his stay with them.
In lieu of floral offerings, please consider memorial contributions in Ed's memory to the .
