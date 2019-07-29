|
Edward Douglas Peterson 1934 - 2019
EXETER, NH - Edward Peterson passed away peacefully with his wife Pat and his family by his side in Exeter, NH, on Saturday, July 27, 2019
Ed lived his life with a zeal and energy level that few can manage or sustain. He recently traveled to see family and friends and was playing golf until a few days prior to his passing.
Ed was a star athlete at Wagner College as well as in the United States Marine Corps. He served overseas in Lebanon in 1959, but left the Marines for a 34 year career at GE as a senior human resources executive. He retired from GE in 1993. In his retirement, Ed loved to travel, spend time with family and golf. He was a longtime member of the Yahnundasis Golf Club and had many friends at Skenandoa Golf Club.
Ed was a devoted husband and father. He was an extremely generous dad, grandfather and great-grandfather. His eldest son, Ed, died in 2016 and he is survived by his sons, Jim, Bob and Bill. Jim and his wife, Jill, have two married children, Stacey and her husband, Erik Davidson and Leslie and her husband, Christian Crannell and their son, Theo. Bob and his wife, Judy, have two children, their son, Max and their daughter, Abby and her spouse, Meagan Howell. Bill has two children, Olivia and Jack.
A funeral mass and reception in the Utica area is being arranged and will be announced in the near future.
