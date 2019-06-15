|
Edward J. Chapin, Jr.
HENRIETTA, NY - Edward J. Chapin, Jr. died on May 26, 2019 at home in Henrietta, NY.
Ed was a true Texan, born in El Paso, to Louise and Edward Chapin. He attended Texas A&M and graduated from Maryland University. He served in the US Air Force at Griffiss AFB in Rome, NY, where he devised a system of intercepting ememy messages that was installed on ground, ships, planes and submarines. He was a civilian employee at Rome Developmental Center and was highly honored.
He married his love, Mary Quisenberry, in Washington, DC, in 1945. They had 64 years of a loving marriage.
Survivors include his beloved son, John Edward Chapin, of Rochester. His daughter, Susan, predeceased him. He is also survived by his brother Charles and wife, Helena, of Wickenburg, Arizona.
Edward was a good and fair man, a good husband and father and he had a brilliant mind. He was outgoing and well liked. He will be remembered and missed by all who knew him.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 15 to June 16, 2019