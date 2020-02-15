|
|
Edward J. Godemann 1924 - 2020
CLINTON - Edward J. Godemann, 95, of Clinton and formerly of New Hartford, died, February 14, 2020, at Sitrin Healthcare.
He was born, July 11, 1924, in Barneveld, son of the late William and Alma Godemann. He graduated from UFA and Utica College. He was a proud Navy veteran who served in the Pacific during World War II.
On October 11,1947, Edward married Mary Scarchilli in Utica, a union of more than 62 years, until her death in May of 2009.
He owned and operated L.H. Curtis Moving and Storage, later renamed Advance Moving Company, Clinton.
Edward was a former member of Trinity Lutheran Church.
He is survived by his daughter, Rhea (Dr. Thomas) Webb and their daughters, Jenna (Jerry Dischiavo) Webb and Mara (Brian) Taffe; his son, James (Denise) Godemann,, Esq. and their son, Philip (Elyse) Godemann. Also surviving are five great-grandchildren, Brady, Sawyer and Charlie Taffe, who affectionately called him "Great" and Evelyn and Jared Godemann.
Edward was the last surviving of thirteen siblings.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to Brookdale Senior Living and Bonnie and her Band of Angels, for their help and care during Edward's residency.
In keeping with his wishes, there are no services or calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 2620 Genesee St., Utica, NY 13502 or CABVI, 507 Kent St., Utica, NY 13501.
Online messages of sympathy may be left at www.fwefh.com.
Arrangements are with Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, New Hartford.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020