Edward J. Hwaszcz 1932 - 2020
LAIRDSVILLE - Edward J. Hwaszcz, 87, passed away with his loving family by his side on March 16, 2020 at Lutheran Care.
He was born on July 13, 1932, a son of the late Karl and Mary (Dziezenski) Hwaszcz. Ed was married to Shirley Jackson on January 30, 1954. He owned and operated Hwas Construction for over 50 years. He was a member of the Lairdsville Fire Dept., the Clinton Lions Club and enjoyed camping and boating.
He struggled with his health this past year and was lovingly cared for by his daughter, Carol (Tom); grandchildren, Kris, Keirsta, Kira (Josh) and Kim; and enjoyed his great-grandchildren, Vivian, Edward and Caroline. He is also survived by son, Edward; two daughters, Connie and Shari; and sister, Nellie Kleaka.
There will be no public services.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020